Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents, & How to Apply

₹2,000/- at the time of birth+ ₹1,000/- after the completion of 1 year of the girl's child and Aadhar registration, and ₹50,000 total assistance from birth to graduation in multiple instalments

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply for the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026.

The Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance to the social empowerment of females.

What is the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026?

The Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance of ₹50,000 to girl students from birth through graduation to promote girl child education and reduce school dropout rates.

To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available both online and offline.

Objective

The main objective of this scheme is to:

Stop female feticide

Encourage girls' birth,

Encourage birth registration

Complete vaccination of 2-year-old girl children

Increase the gender ratio

Promote girls' education,

Reduce the total fertility

Brings the girls into self-reliance.

Benefits

The benefits of the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 are that the Bihar government will provide the following: