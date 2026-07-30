Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents, & How to Apply
Explore the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance to the social empowerment of females.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply for the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026
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State
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Bihar
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Launched By
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Government of Bihar
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Launch Year
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2018
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Benefit
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₹2,000/- at the time of birth+ ₹1,000/- after the completion of 1 year of the girl's child and Aadhar registration, and ₹50,000 total assistance from birth to graduation in multiple instalments
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Category
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Women and Child
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Last Verified
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May 31, 2026
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Official Website
What is the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026?
The Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance of ₹50,000 to girl students from birth through graduation to promote girl child education and reduce school dropout rates.
To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available both online and offline.
Objective
The main objective of this scheme is to:
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Stop female feticide
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Encourage girls' birth,
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Encourage birth registration
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Complete vaccination of 2-year-old girl children
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Increase the gender ratio
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Promote girls' education,
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Reduce the total fertility
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Brings the girls into self-reliance.
Benefits
The benefits of the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 are that the Bihar government will provide the following:
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₹2,000/- at the time of birth
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₹1,000/- after the completion of 1 year of the girl's child and Aadhar registration
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Total of ₹50,000 in total assistance from birth to graduation in multiple installments
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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The girl's child must be a resident of Bihar
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The birth has been duly registered
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Girl child must be born from the date of notification of this scheme
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The benefit will be given only two girl children
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Birth Certificate of Child
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Bihar Domicile Certificate
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In case of two girl children, the application form must be attested by Aanganwadi workers.
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Bank passbook detail
How to Apply Online for the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026?
To apply for the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026 (https://medhasoft.bihar.gov.in/).
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Start a new registration with your mobile number, and confirm the OTP.
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Fill out the application with your applicant names, date of birth, father’s name, and Aadhaar number.
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Upload all the documents: Aadhar Card, Birth Certificate, bank’s passbook detail
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Submit your application. You will receive an application ID. Keep it safe.
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After the verification process is completed, you will receive
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₹2,000/- at the time of birth
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₹1,000/- after the completion of 1 year of the girl's child and Aadhar registration
Offline Process for the Bihar Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana 2026
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The application for this scheme is available at all Anganwadi centers of the Child Development Project.
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This application process form is available free of cost.
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The applicant must fill in all the details and submit them to Anganwadi centers along with all the necessary documents.
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The application process will be verified by the Child Development Project Officer.
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Then, the registration form will go to the Assistant Director for the further acceptance of this form from the District Child Protection Unit.
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After the submission to the office of the Assistant Director of the District Child Protection Unit, the list will be compiled to take the action, and the amount of money will be allocated to the parents' bank account.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.