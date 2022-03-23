JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery on Shaheed Diwas, a tribute to India's revolutionaries

Biplobi Bharat Gallery exhibits the contribution of the revolutionaries in the Indian freedom struggle and their armed defiance against British colonial rule. It also presents a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947.
Created On: Mar 23, 2022 10:38 IST
Modified On: Mar 23, 2022 10:46 IST
Biplobi Bharat Gallery: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas

The gallery will be inaugurated via video conferencing at 6 pm. He is also expected to address the gathering during the event. 

"23rd March is a special day for us all as we observe Shaheed Diwas. At 6 PM tomorrow will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata via VC. It will showcase the contributions of those who devoted their lives for our freedom," tweeted PM Modi. 

The gallery exhibits the contribution of the revolutionaries in the Indian freedom struggle and their armed defiance against British colonial rule and aims to add this forgotten narrative to the freedom struggle that led to Indian Independence.

Biplobi Bharat Gallery is of utmost significance as it presents a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947, and further highlights the contributions of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle. 

It further showcases the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the revolutionary movement under colonial rule. The gallery depicts the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of the Indian National Army, the contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

