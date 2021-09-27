Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
View All Categories
School
College
Job
Career
Current Affairs
GK
JEE
MBA
News
New
Mock Test
Quiz
Videos
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Created On:
Comment ()
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
GK for State PSC
GK for UPSC
GK for Banking
GK for SSC
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Post Comment
3 + 2 =
Post
Comments
Latest News
UPSC Marksheet 2020 to Release Soon for Civil Services @upsc.gov.in, details here
just now
Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-27 September 2021: गोवा पुलिस, SSC, BPSC, UPSC,Indian Army एवं अन्य संगठनों में निकली 3000+ सरकारी नौकरियां
32 mins ago
DSSSB PGT Final Answer Key 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Link Here
33 mins ago
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 6296 Vacancies for TGT and Assamese language teacher, Apply Online from 30 Sept
43 mins ago
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbahmedabad.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Ahmedabad Region
45 mins ago
Goa Police Recruitment 2021: गोवा में 12वीं पास के लिए 55 पुलिस कांस्टेबल ड्राइवर पदों की वेकेंसी, 22 अक्टूबर तक होगा आवेदन
58 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
OK
Just Now
UPSC Marksheet 2020 to Release Soon for Civil Services @upsc.gov.in, details here
just now
Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-27 September 2021: गोवा पुलिस, SSC, BPSC, UPSC,Indian Army एवं अन्य संगठनों में निकली 3000+ सरकारी नौकरियां
32 mins ago
DSSSB PGT Final Answer Key 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Link Here
33 mins ago
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 6296 Vacancies for TGT and Assamese language teacher, Apply Online from 30 Sept
43 mins ago
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbahmedabad.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Ahmedabad Region
45 mins ago
Goa Police Recruitment 2021: गोवा में 12वीं पास के लिए 55 पुलिस कांस्टेबल ड्राइवर पदों की वेकेंसी, 22 अक्टूबर तक होगा आवेदन
58 mins ago
CTET 2021 Mock Test By CBSE: Attempt Online & Prepare For CTET (December)
1 hour ago
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!
1 hour ago
9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts
1 hour ago
DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021 for 6296 Vacancies: Apply Online for Lower and Upper Primary @dee.assam.gov.in from 30 September
1 hour ago
RVNL DV Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant/Junior Engineer Posts @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link
1 hour ago
TNPSC Recruitment 2021: वास्तुकला सहायक / योजना सहायक पदों की निकली भर्ती, इंजीनियरिंग ग्रेजुएट आवेदन के लिए पात्र
1 hour ago
Ghaziabad’s Harshika Singh Secured AIR 169 In UPSC Result, She Also Secured 15th Rank In PCS Result: UPSC Civil Services Result 2020
1 hour ago
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science: Best for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021
1 hour ago
3261 सरकारी नौकरियां: SSC Selection Post Phase 9 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू @ssc.nic.in, 10वीं/12वीं/ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए मौका
2 hrs ago
Goa Police Recruitment 2021 for 55 Police Constable Driver Posts, 12th pass can apply
1 hour ago
KSP PSI Admit Card 2020-21 Out, Download Karnataka State Police Call Letter Here
2 hrs ago
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Term 1 Sample Paper 2021 (with Answers and Marking Scheme)
2 hrs ago
UPSC Result 2020: AIR # 1 Shubham Kumar, # 2 Jagrati Awasthi, # 3 Ankita Jain - Check Complete UPSC Merit List & Other Updates
2 hrs ago
VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Teaching Posts, Apply Online @vbspurecruitment.in
2 hrs ago
Home
20
Trending
Quiz
Feedback
Add to home