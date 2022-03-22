Shaheed Diwas 2022: 21 Inspirational and Powerful Quotes by Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Shaheed Diwas is also known as Martyr's Day, and is celebrated on several occasions in India every year. Among them, one occasion is March 23.

The day is observed to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. This day remembers all the valiant warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives for their country, their motherland. Shaheed Diwas will be observed tomorrow. Take a look at some inspirational and powerful quotes by Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, there will be a public holiday in Punjab.



On this occasion, people of Punjab can pay their tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh by visiting his village of Khatkar Kalan. pic.twitter.com/BMpfQsxlaI — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 22, 2022

Chief Minister @BhagwantMann also announced to declare a gazetted holiday across the state on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev on Wednesday (March 23) as a tribute to the great martyrs. pic.twitter.com/v4FzlWvrGk — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 22, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declares state holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2022

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at @victoriamemkol on 23rd March at 6 PM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/DN7dgfa6xI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) March 22, 2022

READ| Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2022: History, Significance and Why is it Celebrated in India

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Inspirational and Powerful Quotes by Bhagat Singh

1. “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

2. "Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all."

3. “But man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”

4. “Philosophy is the outcome of human weakness or limitation of knowledge.”

5. “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”

6. "I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me."

7. "If the deaf is to hear, the sound has to be very loud."

8. “A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end.”

9. “The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below.”

10. "Any man who stands for progress has to criticise, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith."

11. "I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail"

12. "Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas."

13. "I am full of ambition and hope and charm in life. But I can renounce everything in time of need'

14. "May the sun in his course visit no land freer, happier, more lovely, than this our own country."

15. “Zindgi to apne damm par hi jiyi jati hey..dusro k kandhe par tohh shirf janaje uthaye jate hey.”

16. “Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff.”

17. “इस कदर वाकिफ है मेरी कलम मेरे जज़्बातों से,

अगर मैं इश्क़ लिखना भी चाहूँ तो इंक़लाब लिखा जाता है।”

18. "Life is live its own...Others help is needed in funerals only."

19. “It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.”

20. "One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation, it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase."

21. "Labour is the real sustainer of society."

Also, Read