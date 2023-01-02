Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2 Out of 10 with High Observational Power can identify the fake painting in the Art Gallery!

Monday Blues, on the first working day of the Month. I can’t help you with extended holidays, but surely can swap your stress with fun, solving this brain teaser. This brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas. Also, the puzzle will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and identify the fake painting in this image.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Identify the fake painting in the image?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your observational skills and visual sharpness to identify the fake painting showcased in the Art Gallery. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra attentive to not miss it.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for users here is to spot the fake painting in this picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you just have 7 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows three paintings showcased in a row. The first painting is of a beautiful sunflower, second is of a stripped Tiger and the third is of a house with wings. Now, Take a close look at the image, and go through all paintings to not miss any clue.

Easy... Now go make the most of your 7 seconds.

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

Surreal! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

