Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Are You Smart Enough To Spot BayMax Hidden AmongThe Incredibles In 9 Seconds? Good Luck!

The affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax is missing. He was last seen with Bob Parr from ‘The Incredibles.’ Do you see him somewhere in the city of San Fransokyo helping people going out of the box?

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the above image, your task is to spot Baymax using your cognitive abilities and observational power. This task is based on a monochromatic theme and it will improve your concentration level.

This brain teaser for adults will test your skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. It will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

Where is Baymax hidden in the picture?

A brain teaser involves both imaginative and analytical evaluation. With each try, your ability to think critically and make decisions will therefore advance. Additionally, by solving this mental exercise, you can improve your critical intuition and observational skills.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

You must possess an unmatched mindset, extraordinary imagination, and sound reasoning to find Baymax. Divide the image into sections to not miss any clues. Use all your skills and tools to spot Baymax, the helping man.

Remember you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

