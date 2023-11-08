Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the City Street Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain work differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. To come up with the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the city street picture. Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the City Street Picture in 9 Seconds?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where the cars are moving on the road. There are buildings around the road and a one-way board can be seen in the picture. People are standing and walking around the shops. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don't scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the city street picture where the vehicles are moving on the road. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it's a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture. One car is facing the wrong direction on a one-way street as shown below in the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side