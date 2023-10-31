Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Sock With No Pair in Picture Within 13 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would help if you thought a little differently about coming to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the sock with no pair inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Sock With No Pair in Picture Within 13 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the sock that does not have its pair. In the puzzle, you can see a lot of colourful socks of different patterns and designs. You are required to look at each sock carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

The puzzle challenges the viewers by stating “Which sock is missing its mate?”. If you look at each sock one by one then you will be able to spot the sock with no pair. For your ease, we have marked the odd sock in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the sock on the top left side of the picture does not have its pair. Other socks have their pair inside the picture.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

