Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Family Picture in 11 seconds?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the family picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot The Mistake Inside the Family Picture in 11 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is standing while holding their hands. The man is holding the hand of his daughter and wife. The other two kids are holding their hands on the right side of their mother.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the family picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the girl’s hand.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in this picture puzzle is that the girl has an extra hand. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kinds of brain teasers don't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

