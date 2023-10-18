Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot 5 Mistakes Hidden Inside the Kitchen Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work in a different way. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot 5 mistakes hidden inside the kitchen picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot 5 Mistakes Hidden Inside the Kitchen Picture in 11 seconds?`

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot five mistakes hidden inside the kitchen picture. In the image, you can see a woman doing chores inside the kitchen. She is keeping the plates inside the cupboard. Jer cat is also inside the kitchen.

However, there are 5 mistakes hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify five mistakes in the kitchen picture. Now, take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

Here are the 5 mistakes hidden inside the kitchen picture:

Shoes are kept in the cupboard.

The shirt is hanging on the window.

The lamp is attached to the basin.

The globe has been kept below the wash basin.

The cat is eating the bone.

This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kinds of brain teasers don't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

