Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot Which Target is Different in the Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while looking at the problem. It would be best if you thought a little differently to come to the solution to these kinds of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which target is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot Which Target is Different in the Picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify which target is different among the three targets. The puzzle challenges you by asking “Which target is different?” The image shows 3 similar-looking targets with circles embedded inside them. But there is one target which is different from the others.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all three targets carefully, there is a very slight difference in one of the targets. The first and third targets have the same size of circles embedded inside them. However, if you see the size of the inner circles of the second target, you will see that the size of the black and blue circles inside it is different from the other targets.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the target at the center is different from the other targets.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

