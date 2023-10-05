Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Identical Leaves in the Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the leaf with beetles which is identical to the example given in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Leaf Identical to the Example in the Picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the leaf with beetles identical to the leaf given as an example. In the puzzle, you can see six leaves numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with three beetles sitting on each leaf. You need to decide which one of the leaves is identical to the example.

You are required to look at each leaf carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at each leaf one by one then you will be able to spot the Identical leaf. For your ease, we have marked the identical leaf in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the leaf number 4 is the identical leaf of the example.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

