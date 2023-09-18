Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot 12 Hidden Words Inside Landscape Picture in 21 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. To come to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 12 words hidden inside the landscape picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot 12 Words Hidden in the Landscape Picture within 21 seconds?

Image Source: Highland Spring

In the above image, you need to spot all the twelve words hidden inside the landscape picture. Initially, it may seem like a straightforward depiction of the natural world, but this image conceals 12 words, all of which are connected to water, hidden within the scenery.

An alert mind can identify all the words within 21 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are related to water in the landscape picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 12 hidden words inside the landscape picture. Scattered throughout the landscape image, these words are subtly present in a pale hue with dots, requiring you to squint to discern them amidst the rain. The creators of the puzzle designed this mind-bender to underscore the benefits of staying naturally hydrated for enhancing our productivity and focus.

Image Source: Highland Spring

So, the 12 words that are hidden inside the Landscape picture are:

1. Healthy

2. Satisfy

3. Performance

4. Hydrate

5. Drink

6. Focus

7. Productivity

8. Concentrate

9. Revive

10. Quench

11. Refresh

12. Dehydrated

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

