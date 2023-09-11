Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot 3 mistakes hidden inside the diners’ picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot 3 mistakes in the Diners’ Picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot 3 mistakes hidden inside the picture where a family is enjoying their meal at the diner. In the image, you can see the couple is going to have burgers and shakes with their daughter at the diner. The waitress is serving the order and has a tray in her hands.

However, there are mistakes hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the diners’ picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistakes in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the three mistakes in the picture are:

The burger only has one bun. The milkshake has lipstick as a straw The waitress is floating in the air.

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kinds of brain teasers don't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

