Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can spot who is not Human in the picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify who is not human in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain can spot who is not Human in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see five people standing in a room. However, some of them are not real humans. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the fake human by asking “Who isn’t human?”

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot who is not human in 15 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the fake humans in the picture. If you look carefully at the man standing in the middle (number 3) in the picture then you will realise he has two left arms. Also, the woman (number 4) is floating in the air.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the Man standing on Number 3 and the woman standing on Number 4 in the picture are not humans.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the fake hairstylist in this IQ puzzle?

