Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which tank will get full first in 9 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this puzzle is meant for you! puzzles are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which tank will get full first in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which tank will get full first?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot which teacup will get filled first in the picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you have to identify which tank will fill get full first. The image shows 4 separate tanks with a tap dripping into tank A. After looking at the confusing array of pipes and misaligned tanks, can you see which tank will fill up with water first?

Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 secs!

An active mind can solve this riddle within 9 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the tanks through which water will be poured into different tanks.

Only a sharp brain can spot Real father of the Baby in picture within 7 secs!

Did you spot which tank will get full first in 9 seconds?

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which water will flow into the tanks. Let’s look at all 4 tanks one by one! The water from tank A will flow into tank B. As the tank B pipe is at the bottom, so tank C will get full before tank B. The water from tank C will flow into tank D. However, the pipe between tank C and tank D is connected at the top. Therefore, tank C will get full before tank D.

Can you identify Real Vampire among Humans in the room within 9 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in Money Heist picture within 7 secs!

So, the answer to the puzzle is that tank C will get full first. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it required less duration and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in just a few seconds.

Identify which bottle will up first in the picture within 15 secs!

This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, were you able to spot the tank which will get full first in this IQ puzzle?

Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation within 9 secs?