Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp brain can spot Real father of the Baby in picture within 7 secs!

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the real father of the baby in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a sharp can spot the Real Father of the Baby in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you identify Real Vampire among Humans in the room within 9 secs?

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see a woman holding her baby in her hand. Three men are standing near the woman and her baby. However, only one of these three men is the real father of the baby. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the man who is the real father of the baby by asking “Who’s the father?”.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Impostor hidden in Money Heist picture within 7 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Identify which bottle will up first in the picture within 15 secs!

Did you spot the Real Father of the Baby in 7 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the man who is the real father of the baby. The three men are numbered 1, 2, and 3 in the picture. If you look carefully at the features of the three men, then you will be able to identify the real father of the baby. Compare the colour of the eyes of the baby and the three men. The third man has the same eye colour as the baby.

Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation within 9 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Detective Mind can solve the Murder Mystery of Closed Car within 11 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the third man (number 3) is the real father of the baby. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real father of the baby in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside picture in 5 secs!