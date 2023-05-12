Puzzle for IQ Test: Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation within 9 secs?

Puzzle for IQ Test: Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is for you only! Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to move only 1 Matchstick to correct the equation in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can you move only 1 Matchstick to fix the equation in the picture?

In the above brain teaser , you need to move one matchstick in such a way that the equation becomes correct. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 9 seconds. You need to analyze the equation and mathematical symbols carefully shown in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Apply the rule: LHS = RHS.

Did you correct the matchstick equation in 9 seconds?

In this mind puzzle , moving 1 matchstick from the left-hand side to the right-hand side will help you in coming up with an answer.

Given equation, 8 + 3 - 4 = 0 written with matchsticks. You can correct the equation in three ways as given below:

Answer Number 1

Pick a stick from the first number 8 such that it transforms to form number 9 and put that in the number of RHS such that it becomes 8.

LHS = 9 + 3 - 4 = 12 - 4 = 8

RHS = 8

LHS = RHS

Answer Number 2

Pick a stick from the first number 8 such that it transforms to form the number 6 and put that in the number 4 such that it becomes 9.

LHS = 6+3-9=9-9=0

RHS = 0

LHS = RHS

Answer Number 3

Pick a stick from the third number 4 such that it transforms to form the number 11.

LHS = 8+3-11=11-11=0

RHS = 0

LHS = RHS