Visual IQ Test: Which Letter do you see among Blue Dots in the picture within 5 secs?

Visual IQ Test: If you enjoy solving puzzles that test your observation skills, then this visual test is for you! These puzzles test your observation skills in a fun and intriguing way by making the viewers look at the image more than twice to see what was going on there. Visual games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden letter behind the blue dots in the picture.

Visual IQ Test: Which Letter do you see among Blue Dots in the picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the letter hidden behind the blue dots in the picture. The brain teaser challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “Which letter do you see?”. An alert mind can identify the hidden letter within 5 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answer to this mind puzzle has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! This visual puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Letter in 5 seconds?

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out the letter hidden among the blue dots in the picture. At first, you might see only blue circles in the picture. However, if you look carefully, the light blue colors form a letter in the picture.

For your ease, we have marked the hidden alphabet in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side