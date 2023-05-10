Puzzle IQ Test: Identify which bottle will up first in the picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: Do you like solving brain riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is for you only! Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which bottle will fill up first in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Identify which bottle will be up first in the picture!

Image Source: Pinterest

Only a Sharp Brain can spot how many People went Camping inside picture in 5 secs!

In the above image, you have to guess which bottle will fill up first. The image shows 7 separate bottles with a tap dripping water into bottle number 1. After looking at the confusing array of pipes and misaligned bottles, can you see which bottle will fill up with water first? An active mind can solve this puzzle within 15 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward approach to arrive at the solution. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Detective Mind can solve the Murder Mystery of Closed Car within 11 secs!

Hint: Look at the pipes connecting the bottles through which water will be poured into different bottles.

Only a Sharp Brain can spot which colour will come at top of the picture in 9 secs!

Did you spot the Bottle that will fill up first in 15 seconds?

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connecting pipes through which water will flow into the bottles. Let’s look at all 7 bottles one-by-one:

- Water from bottle number 1 will flow into bottle number 2 first and then number 3

- If you look carefully, the pipe connecting bottle number 1 and number 2 is blocked. So, the water will not reach bottle number 6 and 4 also.

- Now, the water will flow down to bottle number 3 only.

- Bottle number 5 and number 7 are connected with bottle number. However, the pipe connecting bottle number 3 and number 7 is blocked.

- So, bottle number 5 will fill up first.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Murderer in Sauna within 15 secs!

Spot in which Direction will Wheel B move if A moves Anti-clockwise in 11 secs!

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the water coming down from bottle number 1 will fill up bottle number 5 first since pipes connecting to bottle number 2 and bottle number 7 are blocked.

Only Genius Brains can spot which String leads to the Banana in picture within 7 secs!

This puzzle was tricky but simple as it required less duration and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in just a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ . However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which colour will come at the top in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Smart Brain can find the hidden Treasure Key from Secret Code in 17 secs!