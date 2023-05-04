Puzzle IQ Test: Spot in which Direction will Wheel B move if A moves Anti-clockwise in 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify in which direction will wheel B move if A moves anti-clockwise in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Spot in which Direction will Wheel B move if A moves Anti-clockwise in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see seven cogwheels. The first cogwheel has been named ‘A’ and the cogwheel at the bottom has been named ‘B’. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the direction of cogwheel B by asking “In which direction will cogwheel B move if A moves counterclockwise?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this mind puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don't scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the Direction of Wheel B in 11 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the direction in which wheel B will move if wheel A moves in the anti-clockwise direction. If you look carefully at the movement of all the wheels after the anti-clockwise movement of wheel A, then you will realise that wheel b will move in a clockwise direction.

