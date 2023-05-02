IQ Test with Optical Illusion: Only 2% can spot a Hat inside the Dining Table picture in 11 secs!

IQ Test with Optical Illusion: Do you enjoy solving puzzles where objects are hidden inside the optical illusion image? If yes, then this optical illusion test is meant for you! An optical illusion can be defined as a mind-bending image of an object or a painting that challenges the way your brain perceives things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions . These illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that can reveal how good your IQ is. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a hat is hiding somewhere inside the dining table picture.

IQ Test with Optical Illusion: Only 2% can spot a Hat inside the Dining Table picture!

Image Source: The Patel Firm

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a dining table filled with a Thanksgiving feast. On the table, you will see the mouthwatering dishes including the pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and turkey.

But somewhere inside the dining table, a hat is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden object inside the picture by asking “Find the hidden Pilgrim hat”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Hat in this image.

Did you spot the hidden Hat in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden hat in this brain teaser , then here is a hint for you! Look at the center-left side of the image carefully. You will see that a hat is hidden behind a brown leaf. The hat has been cleverly camouflaged with the objects kept over the dining table.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hat inside the dining table in the image given below:

Image Source: Patel Firm

The hat is hiding behind the champagne bottle and a leaf. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is. So tell us, did you spot the Hat hidden inside this optical illusion image?

These optical illusion images are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. Various studies explain that you might become smarter if you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles. The way we solve these puzzles gives some fascinating insight into how our brains work.