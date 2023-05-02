IQ Test with Brain Teaser: Can you spot 5 Hidden Words related to Gardening inside picture in 21 secs?

IQ Test with Brain Teaser: This fun puzzle is for those who enjoy solving tricky brain teasers quickly. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. So. while solving these riddles , you need to analyze the problem a little differently and outside the box. For arriving at the answer, you need to think creatively as the solution won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify 5 words related to gardening hidden inside the picture.

IQ Test with Brain Teaser: Can you spot 5 Hidden Words related to Gardening inside the picture in 21 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser , you need to spot all the five words hidden inside the picture where a family is gardening on a farm. Inside the picture, you can see that a man is watering the plants and the woman is plucking the fruits from the tree. The kid is sowing a plant in the garden.

It has been claimed that people with a high IQ can identify all the hidden words related to gardening in the picture within 21 seconds. Here’s a hint for you, all the words are camouflaged with the background of the picture.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Meanwhile, you can solve another brain teaser where you need to spot the mistake in the picture of kids playing the basketball match . So, Can you spot the mistake in 5 Seconds?

Brain Teaser Answer

This brain teaser has proven to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people. Are you able to spot all 5 words hidden inside this picture? At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image.

Image Source: Bright Side

The five words that are hidden inside the picture are - Bloom, Pot, Vegetable, Water, and Garden.

1. The word 'Bloom' is written on the cloud in the picture.

2. The word 'Pot' is written on the shirt of the man in the picture.

3. The word ‘Vegetable’ is written on the tree in the picture.

4. The word 'Water’ is written on the water coming through a pipe in the picture.

5. The word ‘Garden’ is written on the flowers in the picture.

You can also try another brain teaser where you have to find the hidden 'I' among the alphabet ‘J’ group in the picture . Only people with good eyesight can spot the hidden letter ‘I’ in 9 seconds!