Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Basketball Match Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the basketball match picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Basketball Match Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot how many Rabbits are there in the picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the basketball court where the kids are playing the basketball match. In the image, you can see that 2 boys and 2 girls are playing basketball on the court. One of the girls is going to throw the ball inside the net in the match.

Can you spot the hidden I among Js in picture within 9 secs?

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot 5 Hidden Words related to Reading in the picture within 15 secs?

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the basketball match.

Can you spot the Odd Dinosaur in the picture within 13 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the basketball match picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the ball in the match.

Can you spot the mistake in Girls' Dining Room Picture in 5 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the hidden V among Us in picture within 11 secs?

So, the mistake in the picture is that the kids are playing basketball with a soccer ball. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Can you spot how many Camels are there in the picture within 5 secs?