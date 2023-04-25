Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Dinosaur in the picture within 13 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd dinosaur among the group of dinosaurs inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Dinosaur in the picture within 13 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the dinosaurs is different from the others. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 13 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the body parts of the dinosaurs.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one dinosaur which is different from other dinosaurs in the group. There are 6 rows and 9 columns filled with similar-looking dinosaurs. To find the odd dinosaur within 13 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd dinosaur in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd dinosaur is in the 4th row and 8th column. The odd dinosaur has only three legs as compared to other dinosaurs who have four legs.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

