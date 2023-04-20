Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the word CAT hidden inside the picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level along with observation skills. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the word ‘Cat’ hidden inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the word CAT hidden inside the picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the word ‘CAT’ hidden inside the picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden word by asking “Find the word cat”. An alert mind can identify the hidden word within 7 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find the word ‘cat’ that has been hiding inside the letters in the picture. There are 5 rows and 13 columns filled with the letters c, a, and t. To find the word ‘cat’ within 7 seconds you need to look quickly and go through all the rows and columns inside the picture.

For your ease, we have marked the word ‘cat’ in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

