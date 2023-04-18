Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in the picture of Children Playing Football in 13 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 words hidden inside the picture of children playing football.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all 6 words hidden in the picture of Children Playing Football in 13 secs?

Image Source: Pinterest

Can you spot the mistake in Swimming Pool picture in 5 secs?

In the above image, you need to spot all the six words hidden inside the picture of children playing football inside the playground. Inside the picture, you can see that the kids are playing football and the audience is cheering for the kids. A dog is also watching the match from distance.

Can you spot the hidden F among Es in picture within 11 secs?

An alert mind can identify all the hidden words within 13 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Odd Woman Out in picture within 9 secs?

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the picture.

Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Children Playing Basketball Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 6 hidden words inside the picture of children playing football. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

1. BALL - The word 'Ball' is written on the football net in the picture.

2. NET - The word 'Net' is written on the left-side tree in the picture.

3. PENALTY - The word ‘Penalty’ is written on the right-side tree in the picture.

4. GOAL - The word 'Goal’ is written on the black hair of a girl in the picture.

5. KICK - The word ‘Kick’ is written on the brown hair of a boy in the picture.

6. PASS - The word ‘Pass’ is written on the fallen leaves in the picture.

Can you spot the mistake in Hospital Room picture in 7 secs?

Can you spot the hidden N among Ms in picture within 11 secs?

So, the six words that are hidden inside the picture of children playing football are - Ball, Net, Penalty, Goal, Kick, and Pass.

Can you spot the Odd Panda in picture within 9 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you spot 5 Ys among Xs in the picture within 11 secs?