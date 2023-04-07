Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Panda in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd panda among the group of black & white pandas inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Panda in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot 5 Ys among Xs in the picture within 11 secs?

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the pandas is different from the other black & white pandas. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake in Classroom picture in 5 secs?

Hint: Look at the standing position of the pandas.

Can you spot the odd cat in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which one panda is different from other black & white pandas in the group. There are 3 rows and 6 columns filled with similar-looking pandas. To find the odd panda within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Can you spot the mistake hidden in the North Pole Picture in 5 secs?

For your ease, we have marked the odd panda in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Hidden O Among Qs in picture within 9 secs?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd panda is in the 2nd row and 5th column. The odd panda is looking on his right side.

Can you spot 20 XOs hidden inside the Love Letters in picture within 11 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot a different Franklin in the picture within 7 secs?