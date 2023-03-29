Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot a different Franklin in the picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to this kind of brain teaser as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which Franklin is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot a different Franklin in the picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above picture, you need to identify which Franklin is different from the three images of Franklin. The puzzle challenges you to find the odd one by asking “Can you spot a different Franklin?”

The image shows the face of Benjamin Franklin who was one of the leading figures of early American history. He was a scientist, inventor, politician, philanthropist, and businessman. He was the one who signed all three documents that freed America from Britain, i.e., the Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Paris, and the American Constitution.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all three images of Franklin carefully, there is a very slight difference in one of the images of Franklin. All the Franklins have the same facial expression and features However, if you see the third image of Franklin, you will see that his hair is darker.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the third Franklin is different from the other Franklins.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

