Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Entrance Door picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the entrance door picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Entrance Door picture within 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a man is going to enter a shop through a door. However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answer to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the entrance door picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the door sign of the shop’s entrance. The door sign should be ‘Push’ instead of ‘Pull’.\

Image Source: Bright Side

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

