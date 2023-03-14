Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot which Wi-Fi Signal is different in the Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to these kinds of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which Wi-Fi Signal is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot which Wi-Fi Signal is different in the Picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify which Wi-Fi Signal is different among the five Wi-Fi Signal Icons. The puzzle challenges you by asking “How about finding a different Wi-Fi signal icon?” The image shows 5 Wi-Fi Signal Icons representing a radio signal emanating from a point and spreading out in waves. But there is one Wi-Fi Signal which is different from the others.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all five Wi-Fi Signals carefully, there is a very slight difference in one of the Wi-Fi Signals. All the Wi-Fi Signals have waves of the same size and shape. However, if you see the dot of the bottom left Wi-Fi signal, you will see that it is darker than the dots of other Wi-Fi signal icons.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the bottom left Wi-Fi Signal is different than the other Wi-Fi Signals.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

