Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Girl hidden Among Boys in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to think outside the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the girl between the boys inside the Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot Girl Hidden Among Boys in picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the girl with a laptop among the group of boys with laptops. An alert mind can identify the hidden girl within 9 seconds. You are required to look at each shadow carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find the girl among the boys. There are 8 rows and 8 columns with the image of boys with laptops. To find the hidden Girl with a laptop within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden girl in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Girl is in the 7th row and 3rd column. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the girl between the boys in the picture?

