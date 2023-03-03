Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Letter Among Xs and Ks in picture within 13 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden letter among the group of alphabet 'X' and ‘K’ inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Letter Among Xs and Ks in the picture within 13 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden Letter among the group of the alphabet ‘X’ and ‘K’. An alert mind can identify the hidden letter within 13 seconds. You are required to look at each shadow carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the hidden letter that has been hiding among the alphabets X and K. There are 5 rows of the Alphabet ‘X’ and 3 rows of the Alphabet ‘K’. To find the hidden letter within 13 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the hidden letter in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the hidden letter is ‘Y’ and it is placed on the 4th row and 13th column between the Xs.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

