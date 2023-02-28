Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Countryside Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think outside the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden in the Countryside Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Countryside Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the scenery of a countryside. You can see lush green mountains trees and a country house with a chimney. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the wind direction.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where a beautiful day has been shown of a countryside house. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after few moments you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the wind is blowing in different directions. If you look at the trees, you will think that the wind is coming from the right side. But if you look at the air flow of the chimney, you will think that the wind is coming from the left side.

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

