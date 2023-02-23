Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Woman’s Living Room Picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem little differently. Some Brain Teasers are also kind of a fun IQ Test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Woman’s Living Room picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Living Room Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Woman’s Living Room picture. An alert mind can spot the mistake within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the objects inside the living room carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. In the image, a woman is resting on her couch. Her dog is sitting besides her near the couch. The woman is drinking water in the Glass. On the table few objects are lying including a scissor, a water bottle, feathers, etc. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after few seconds you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the mistake is inside the water bottle. The seal of the bottle is unbroken, although the water is lower and almost half of the bottle is empty. A lot of people will try to find the mistake on the couch or on other objects. At last, they find actual mistake hidden in the Water Bottle.

Some puzzles doesn't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking, but is a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was a tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

