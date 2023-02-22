Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is the Cat’s Owner Among the Girls in Picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Many kinds of brain teasers help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify who is the Cat’s Owner among the girls in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Cat’s Owner Among the Girls within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Cat’s Owner among the three girls. In the puzzle, two girls are fighting for the ownership of the cat. The woman in the center found the lost cat belonging to one of the two girls. But only one of them is the real owner of the Cat. So, the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the owner of the Cat.

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the two girls who are fighting for the cat’s ownership, you will be able to identify the real Cat Owner. The girl in the blue shirt on the left side is claiming to be the owner of the cat. However, the cat belongs to the Blond Girl on the right side. The cat tore her shirt.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the blond girl in the green shirt on the ride side of the picture is the Cat’s owner. If you look carefully, then you will be able to see that her shirt has been torn by the cat’s paws.

This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking. So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

