Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which coin will get to the bottom of bucket first in picture in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the coin that will get to the bottom of the bucket first in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which coin will get to the bottom of the bucket first inside Picture in 5 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the coins will get to the bottom of the bucket first. In the puzzle, you can see two buckets with water inside them. However, the temperature of water in both buckets differs. You are required to look at the temperature of the water inside the bucket carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the temperature of the water inside both buckets, then you will be able to find the answer to the puzzle.

Bucket 1: Water Temperature is 38 Degrees Celsius or 100 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Bucket 2: Water Temperature is Minus 73 Degrees Celsius or Minus 100 Degrees Fahrenheit.

The coin that’s tossed in the bucket on the left will get to the bottom first simply because the water there is not frozen. As you can see, the water on the right side is below freezing point (32 Degrees Fahrenheit), so that means it’s literally stone cold.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the coin in the left bucket will get to the bottom first.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

