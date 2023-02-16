Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you find the price of McDonald's Burger, Fries and Drink in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the price of the McDonald's Burger, Fries, and Drink in the picture.

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to identify the price of McDonald's Burger, Fries, and Drink. In the image, you can see three equations.

3 Drinks = 30 1 Drink + 2 Burgers = 20 1 Burger + 4 Fries = 9

The puzzle asks the viewers to find the combined value of McDonald's Drink, Fries, and Burger

1 Burger + 1 Fries X 1 Drink = ?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the equations one by one, you will be able to identify the individual price of the Burger, Fries, and Drink. Let’s find out the individual price of the Burger, Fries, and Drink:

3 Drinks = 30, This means 1 Drink = 10 1 Drink + 2 Burgers = 20, This means 1 Burger = 5 1 Burger + 4 Fries = 9, This means 1 Fries = 1

So, the answer to this mental quiz: 1 Burger + 1 Fries X 1 Drink = 5 + 1 X 10 = 15 (By using BODMAS RULE)

The above brain teaser is fun to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

