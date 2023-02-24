Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot a Hidden Zero Among Os in picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot a hidden zero among the group of alphabet 'O' inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot a Hidden Zero Among Os in the picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden 0 (Zero) among the group of the alphabet ‘O’. An alert mind can identify the hidden zero within 11 seconds. You are required to look at each shadow carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the hidden zero that has been hiding among the alphabet O. There are 8 rows and 12 columns filled with the alphabet ‘O’. To find the hidden zero within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the hidden zero is in the 2nd t Row and 11th Column. The shape of the number is different from the alphabet.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

