Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find the value of Smiling Face Emojis in 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the value of the Smiling Face Emojis in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find the value of the Smiling Face Emojis in 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the value of the Smiling Face Emojis. In the image, you can see three equations.

1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji + 1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 264 1 Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji -1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 68 1 Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji+ 1 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji = 300

The puzzle asks the viewers to find the combined value of the Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji and Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji

1 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji + 1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = ?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the equations one by one, you will be able to identify the individual value of all the Smiling Face Emojis. Let’s find out the individual value of the Smiling Face Emojis:

1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji + 1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 264, This means 1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 132 1 Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji -1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 68, This means 1 Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji = 200 1 Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji+ 1 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji = 300, This means 1 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji = 100

So, 1 Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji + 1 Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji = 100 + 132 = 232

Image Source: Bright Side

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

