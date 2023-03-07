Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is from the future in 10000 BC Picture within 9 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to be out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify who is from the future in the 10000 BC Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is from the future in 10000 BC Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Desktop with Keyboard in 9 secs?

In the above image, you need to identify who is from the future. In the picture, you can see the cavemen and women performing their daily tasks in the era of 10000 B.C. A caveman is trying to ignite a fire by rubbing stones. One cavewoman is making drawings on stones and another is cooking food over a wood fire. Two cavemen are bringing water and one caveman is holding a wood log. But there is one person in the picture who is from the future. So, can you identify who is from the future?

Can you spot the Hidden Letter Among Xs and Ks in the picture within 13 secs?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot mistake in Girl's Closeup Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the cavemen and women inside the 10000 BC picture, you will be able to identify the person who is from the future. The person from the future is the man who is bringing water and is on the right side of the picture. He is carrying a flashlight which was invented in the 1890s.

Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Family's Living Room Picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Countryside Picture within 5 secs?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the caveman carrying the flashlight is from the future and might have time traveled to 10000 BC in the picture. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

Help the Man in choosing the Safest Exit Door in 13 secs!

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot who is from the future in the 10000 BC picture?

Can you spot a Hidden Zero Among Os in the picture within 11 seconds?