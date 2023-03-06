Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Desktop with Keyboard in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Desktop with Keyboard Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Desktop with Keyboard Picture in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Hidden Letter Among Xs and Ks in the picture within 13 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Desktop with the Keyboard picture. In the image, you can see a desk and on top of it, there is a computer with a keyboard. However, there is a mistake hiding inside the Desktop and Keyboard picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot mistake in Girl's Closeup Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Desktop with Keyboard Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the keyboard. The number 8 is wrongly written on the Number Key 9.

Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Family's Living Room Picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Countryside Picture within 5 secs?

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Help the Man in choosing the Safest Exit Door in 13 secs!