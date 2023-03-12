Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 9 Hidden Words inside Black & White Dining Room Picture in 21 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 9 words hidden inside the Black & White Dining Room Picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all 9 words hidden in the Black & White Dining Room Picture within 21 secs?

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to spot all the nine words hidden inside the Black & White Dining Room Picture. Inside the picture, you can see a table, chairs, a chandelier, windows, and curtains. However, some words are hiding inside this dining room.

An alert mind can identify all the words within 21 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the Picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 9 hidden words inside the Black & White Dining Room picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

1. TABLE - The word 'Table' is written over and over again on the top of the table in the picture.

2. WALL - The word 'Wall' is written over and over again on the wall in the picture.

3. BORDER - The word ‘Border’ is written on the frame around the artwork in the picture.

4. DOOR - The word 'Door’ is written on the French doors in the back of the room in the picture.

5. CURTAIN - The word ‘Curtain’ is written on the curtains in the picture.

6. STUCCO- The word ‘Stucco’ is written on the border around the ceiling in the picture.

7. CHAIR - The word 'Chair’ is written on the Chair in the picture.

8. LEG - The word ‘Leg’ is written on the legs of the chair in the picture.

9. EDGING - The word ‘Edging’ is written on the baseboard near the floor at the very bottom of the room in the picture.

So, the 9 words that are hidden inside the Black & White Dining Room picture are - Table, Wall, Border, Door, Curtain, Stucco, Chair, Leg, and Edging.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

