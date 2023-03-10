Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Kids Pizza Party Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple a puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming onto the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Kids Pizza Party Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Kids Pizza Party Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Kids Pizza Party picture. In the image, you can see that 2 Boys and 2 Girls are having Pizza Party. On the table, you can see the pizza box with 2 glasses of milk. All the kids are having the pizza slices and are enjoying their little party.

But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Pizza Party Picture where the kids are having fun. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after few moments you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

There is a mismatch between the number of missing pizza slices in the box and the number pizza slices in the hands of the kids as shown in the picture given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The kids have 4 slices of pizza in their hands, but only 3 slices are missing from the pizza box. So, the mistake in the picture is the mismatch between the number of pizza slice in the box and on the kids hands.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

