Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Princess in finding her Frog Prince hidden in picture within 15 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to be out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the Frog Prince hidden inside the Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Princess in finding her Frog Prince hidden in the picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the Frog Prince among the different frogs in the picture. The princess is carrying a picture of her Frog Prince and is trying to find him among the different frogs. An alert mind can identify the hidden Frog Prince within 15 seconds. You are required to look at each frog carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to help the princess to find her Frog Prince. There are 14 Frogs inside the image. To find the hidden Frog Prince within 15 seconds you need to look quickly and go through all the frogs.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Frog Prince in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Frog Prince is at the bottom-most right side of the picture. The smile of the frog matches the princess sketch of her Frog Prince. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 15 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the Frog Prince of the Princess in the picture?

