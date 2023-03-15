Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Dragonfly Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden in the Dragonfly Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Dragonfly Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot which Wi-Fi Signal is different in the Picture within 11 secs?

In this brain teaser, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the beautiful picture of a Dragonfly. In the image, you can see a dragonfly sitting on a branch of white flowers. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Help the Princess in finding her Frog Prince hidden in picture within 15 secs!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the Dragonfly features.

Can you spot all 9 words hidden in the Black & White Dining Room Picture within 21 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where a Dragonfly is sitting on a tree branch near a white flower. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Can you spot the Hidden O Among Ds in picture within 7 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Kids Pizza Party Picture in 7 secs?

So, the mistake in the picture is that the Dragonfly has only 2 wings. Dragonflies usually have 4 wings.

Can you spot the Girl hidden Among Boys in picture within 9 secs?

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you spot which Burger is different in the Picture within 7 secs?