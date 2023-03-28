Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Numbers Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think outside the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden in the Numbers Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Numbers Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Playbuzz

Can you spot the Odd Man Out in picture within 9 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of Numbers. Puzzle makers are asking the question in the picture and below that numbers are written from 1 to 9 in different colors. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake in the picture of Shoes within 7 secs?

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the question itself.

Can you spot 6 Ys among Xs in the picture within 13 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where a question along with Numbers has been displayed. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Can you spot which Girl is different in the Picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Playbuzz

Can you spot which Soccer Ball is different in the picture within 11 secs?

So, the mistake in the picture is that the word ‘THE’ has been written twice in the question. People tend to check the numbers for mistake as they are in different colors. However, the mistake in the text was written in the picture.

Can you spot the Slipper with no pair in the picture within 13 secs?

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you spot the mistake in the Entrance Door picture within 5 secs?