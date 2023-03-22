Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot which Soccer Ball is different in the picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to this kind of brain teaser as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which soccer ball is different from the others in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot which Soccer Ball is different in the picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify which soccer ball is different among the group of balls. The puzzle challenges you by asking “Spot the different soccer ball”. The image shows a group of soccer balls in black and purple color. But there is one soccer ball that is different from the others.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which soccer ball is different from the other balls in the group. There are 7 rows and 9 columns filled with similar-looking soccer balls. To find the odd soccer ball within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd soccer ball in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd soccer ball is in the 6th row and 3rd column. The odd soccer ball has a triangle symbol inside it. Whereas other balls have a circle symbol inside them.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

