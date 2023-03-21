Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you solve this simple math problem in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to solve a simple math problem in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you solve this simple math problem in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Entrance Door picture within 5 secs?

In the above image, you need to solve the equation:

3 + 4 (5 - 3) = ?

There are four options given as the answer to the question:

a) 11 b) 12 c) 13 d) 14

The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the value of the equation by asking “Can you solve it?”

Can you spot the Hidden X Among Ys in picture within 21 secs?

You are required to look at the numbers and the mathematical operations very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the Odd Cheeseburger in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the equation carefully, you will be able to identify that this math problem will be solved by using the BODMAS rule. BODMAS stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction. So, while solving the problem you need to follow the order based on the BODMAS rule.

Can you spot the Slipper with no pair in picture within 13 secs?

Let’s solve this problem using the BODMAS method:

3 + 4 (5 - 3) = ?

Going by the BODMAS Rule, first we have to solve the Bracket (5-3) = 2

Then, Multiplication = 4 X 2 = 8

Then, Addition = 3 + 8 = 11

Can you spot the mistake in Dragonfly Picture within 5 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this simple mathematical problem is 11.

Can you spot which Wi-Fi Signal is different in the Picture within 11 secs?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require basic mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Help the Princess in finding her Frog Prince hidden in picture within 15 secs!