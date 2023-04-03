Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake hidden in the North Pole Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think outside of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the north pole Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake hidden in the North Pole Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of the north pole region. Inside the snowy place, a man is standing with a broom along with a sled. A woman is sitting beside a penguin in the snow in the front of her house. However, there is a mistake hiding inside the picture.

You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the habitat of the penguin.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the picture where a man, a woman, and a penguin are enjoying their day in the snow. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Now let’s first understand where the natural habitat of a penguin is located. Penguins live near the South Pole. Their habitats include oceans and coasts where they generally live on islands and remote continental regions with few land predators.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the penguins cannot be found at the North Pole as they live near the Southern hemisphere.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

